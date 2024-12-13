ITT Inc. Share Price Target ‘$170.40’, now 10.8% Upside Potential

ITT Inc. which can be found using ticker (ITT) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $183.00 and $158.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $170.40. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $153.80 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $150.87 and the 200 day MA is $137.62. The market capitalization for the company is 12.53B. Currently the stock stands at: $152.17 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,887,598,901 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.97, revenue per share of $43.10 and a 8.5% return on assets.

ITT Inc. is a manufacturer of engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial and energy markets. The Company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies (MT), Industrial Process (IP), and Connect & Control Technologies (CCT). The MT segment is a manufacturer of brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, energy absorption components, and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars and trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The IP segment is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and an aftermarket parts and service provider offering portfolio of industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services. The CCT segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized products for various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas.