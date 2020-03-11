IP Group announces that Jonathan Brooks is retiring

IP Group plc (LON:IPO), the developer of intellectual property-based businesses, announced today that Jonathan Brooks is retiring from his position as a non-executive director after nearly nine years in the role.

Mr Brooks, who was Chair of the Group’s Audit & Risk Committee until September 2019 stepped down from the Board at the close of business yesterday following the approval of the Group’s 2019 Annual Results, which have been announced this morning.

Dr Caroline Brown succeeded Mr Brooks as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee in September 2019 and Heejae Chae succeeded him as Chair of the Remuneration Committee in December 2019, allowing for an orderly hand over of Committee Chair responsibilities.

Sir Douglas Flint, IP Group Non-executive Chairman, said: “On behalf of shareholders and the Board, I want to record our sincere appreciation of Jonathan’s dedication and wise counsel over his period of service.”

