Invesco Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Invesco Ltd with ticker code (IVZ) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 14.5 with the average target price sitting at $18.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at $16.02 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 13.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $18.05 and the 200 day MA is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7,030m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.invesco.com

The potential market cap would be $7,956m based on the market consensus.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.85% with the ex dividend date set at 15-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.04, revenue per share of 13.22 and a 2.68% return on assets.