Intertek Group plc 17.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings
Intertek Group plc with ticker (LON:ITRK) now has a potential upside of 17.5% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

ITRK.L

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 5,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Intertek Group plc share price of 4,682 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 17.5%. Trading has ranged between 4,148 (52 week low) and 5,240 (52 week high) with an average of 464,966 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,482,184,116.

Intertek Group plc is a United Kingdom-based total quality assurance provider. The Company delivers bespoke assurance, testing, inspection and certification (ATIC) solutions for its customers’ operations and supply chains. Its segments include Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy. Its Consumer Products segment focuses on the ATIC solutions and includes business lines, including Softlines, Hardlines, Electrical/Connected World and Government and Trade Services. Its Corporate Assurance segment focuses on industry-agnostic assurance solutions and includes Business Assurance and Assuris. The Health and Safety segment includes AgriWorld, Food and Chemical and Pharma business lines. The Industry and Infrastructure includes industry services, minerals and buildings and construction. The World of Energy includes Caleb Brett, Transportation Technologies (TT) and Clean Energy Associates (CEA).



