InterGroup Mining sizeable Lithium discovery widens 2023 exploration

InterGroup Mining (ASX:IGM), the Australian company focused on exploring and extracting minerals essential to delivering a net zero emissions, has notified shareholders of two significant external developments.

Anomalies of Lithium (Li), Tantalum (Ta) and Niobium (Nb) have been discovered in close proximity to InterGroup’s Brumby Project in N Queensland, Australia as a result of recent stream sediment sampling in the Lolworth Range. The lithium values initially seen range from 564 to 11,300 pm which compare favourably to the Canadian Alison Lake North resource (the newly discovered province in Canada for lithium and tantalum) at 412 ppm. Significant progress has been made in technology to commercially extract lithium from kaolin.



InterGroup commented: “Given what we already know about the correlations between kaolin and lithium, coupled to the fact that the underlying formations within the Lolworth Range extend extensively across our Brumby tenements, we look forward to widening the scope of our 2023 exploration activity to include lithium. In parallel, we will be continuing with the commercialisation of our already known major kaolin deposit and multiple gold veins that feature across the Brumby Project area. With continued funding, 2023 promises to be another significant year.”

About InterGroup Mining

Intergroup Mining Limited is an Australian company focused on exploring and extracting minerals essential to delivering a net zero emissions world. Its current focus is on developing a major high-quality kaolin and gold project located in NE Queensland, Australia, approximately 250 kilometres from the major seaport of Townsville, west of Charters Towers, and immediately north of the gold bearing district of Pentland. For further information, please visit www.igmining.com.