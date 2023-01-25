Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

InterGroup Mining sizeable Lithium discovery widens 2023 exploration

Intergroup Mining

InterGroup Mining (ASX:IGM), the Australian company focused on exploring and extracting minerals essential to delivering a net zero emissions, has notified shareholders of two significant external developments.

Anomalies of Lithium (Li), Tantalum (Ta) and Niobium (Nb) have been discovered in close proximity to InterGroup’s Brumby Project in N Queensland, Australia as a result of recent stream sediment sampling in the Lolworth Range. The lithium values initially seen range from 564 to 11,300 pm which compare favourably to the Canadian Alison Lake North resource (the newly discovered province in Canada for lithium and tantalum) at 412 ppm. Significant progress has been made in technology to commercially extract lithium from kaolin.


InterGroup commented:

“Given what we already know about the correlations between kaolin and lithium, coupled to the fact that the underlying formations within the Lolworth Range extend extensively across our Brumby tenements, we look forward to widening the scope of our 2023 exploration activity to include lithium. In parallel, we will be continuing with the commercialisation of our already known major kaolin deposit and multiple gold veins that feature across the Brumby Project area. With continued funding, 2023 promises to be another significant year.”

About InterGroup Mining

Intergroup Mining Limited is an Australian company focused on exploring and extracting minerals essential to delivering a net zero emissions world. Its current focus is on developing a major high-quality kaolin and gold project located in NE Queensland, Australia, approximately 250 kilometres from the major seaport of Townsville, west of Charters Towers, and immediately north of the gold bearing district of Pentland. For further information, please visit www.igmining.com.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.