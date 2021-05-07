InterContinental Hotels Group RevPAR down 50.6% vs 2019

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has announced its 2021 first quarter trading update.

Highlights

· Improvement in demand within the first quarter, led by the Americas and Greater China.

· Group RevPAR down 50.6% vs 2019 (down 33.7% vs 2020); continued industry outperformance in key markets.

· RevPAR reflects a 23%pts reduction in occupancy, with rate sustained at ~80% of 2019 levels.

· Occupancy of 40.0%, improving through the quarter; 223 hotels (4% of estate) closed at 31 March.

· Net system size growth broadly flat YTD; global estate 884k rooms (5,959 hotels).

· Opened 7.3k rooms (56 hotels); 5.8k added to Essentials and Suites brands, 1.5k in Premium, Luxury & Lifestyle.

· Removed 9.5k rooms (61 hotels); 6.3k (31 hotels) for Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza in Americas and EMEAA.

· Signed 14.5k rooms (92 hotels), ahead of Q1 last year; total pipeline increased to 274k rooms (1,820 hotels).

· Repaid £600m UK Government CCFF at maturity; total available liquidity at 31 March of $2.1bn.

Regional performance

Americas

RevPAR was down 43.0% vs 2019 (down 28.1% vs 2020). Occupancy was 46%, compared to quarters 1-4 of 2020 of 54%, 28%, 46% and 42%, respectively. US RevPAR was down 40.4% vs 2019, with our performance continuing to be ahead of the industry. Our US franchised estate, which is weighted to domestic demand in upper midscale hotels, declined by 36% vs 2019, whilst the US managed estate, weighted to upscale and luxury hotels in urban locations, declined by 73%. There was a notable pick-up in demand in March, benefiting in particular from leisure trips around the Spring Break period. The improvement in trading continued into April, with the booking window extending on strengthening demand for the summer vacation season.

Our estate was 99% open at the end of March across the Americas. Of the 54 hotels still temporarily closed, there remains a greater proportion of upscale and luxury hotels, and also of those in the managed estate.

Gross system growth was 0.8% YTD, with the opening of 4.1k rooms (39 hotels); after the removal of 7.3k rooms (47 hotels), which included 4.5k Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza rooms, net growth was (0.6)% YTD. The pace of signing activity has picked up sequentially over recent quarters. There were 3.7k rooms (39 hotels) added to the pipeline in the quarter, representing 21 hotels across our Essentials brands and 18 across our Suites brands.

EMEAA

RevPAR was down 71.4% vs 2019 (down 62.0% vs 2020). Occupancy was 27%, compared to quarters 1-4 of 2020 of 54%, 14%, 31% and 29%, respectively. The performance by region continued to predominately reflect the differing levels of government-mandated closures and restrictions, with RevPAR vs 2019 down 75% in the UK, 87% Continental Europe, 75% Japan, 73% South East Asia and Korea, 51% Australia and 49% Middle East.

Hotel reopenings continued, with 165 hotels or 14% of the EMEAA estate still temporarily closed at the end of March, compared to 215 at the start of the year; eight of the 17 owned and leased hotels remained temporarily closed.

Gross system growth was 0.3% YTD, with the opening of 703 rooms (5 hotels); 2.0k rooms (13 hotels) were removed in the quarter, resulting in net growth of (0.6)% YTD. We signed 3.0k rooms (13 hotels) in the region, weighted to conversions.

Greater China

RevPAR was down 37.7% vs 2019, and up 78.2% vs 2020. Occupancy was 40%, compared to quarters 1-4 of 2020 of 22%, 32%, 57% and 57%, respectively. Increases in Covid-19 cases and the reintroduction of temporary restrictions impacted RevPAR in January and February, though the recovery resumed in March with demand returning towards levels already seen in the second half of last year. As has been the case in previous quarters, in Mainland China the RevPAR decline was greatest in Tier 1 cities with a 41% decline vs 2019, whilst Tier 2-4 cities, which are more weighted to domestic and leisure demand, performed better with a decline of 27%.

Gross system growth was 1.7% YTD, with the opening of 2.5k rooms (12 hotels); 191 rooms (1 hotel) was removed in the quarter, resulting in net growth of 1.6% YTD. We signed 7.9k rooms (40 hotels) in the region, including 25 across the Holiday Inn Brand Family.

Conference call for analysts and shareholders:

A conference call with Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, Chief Financial Officer and Group Head of Strategy, will commence at 9:00am (London time) on 7 May 2021 and can be accessed at www.ihgplc.com/en/investors/results-and-presentations.

Analysts and institutional shareholders wishing to ask questions should use the following dial-in details for a Q&A facility:

UK local: 0203 695 9549 UK: 0800 358 1088 US: +1 833 829 1091 All other locations: +44 203 695 9549 Passcode: 53 55 68

An audio replay will also be available for 7 days using the following details:

UK: 0203 936 3001 All other locations: +44 203 936 3001 Passcode: 71 89 18

Website:

The full release and supplementary data will be available on our website from 7:00am (London time) on 7 May. The web address is www.ihgplc.com/en/investors/results-and-presentations.