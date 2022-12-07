InterContinental Hotels Group Non-Executive Director Jill McDonald to retire from the Board

InterContinental Hotels Group plc (LON:IHG”) has announced:

– The retirement of Non-Executive Director, Jill McDonald from the IHG Board effective 28 February 2023, following the conclusion of her nine-year term.

Jill McDonald was appointed to the IHG Board as a Non-Executive Director in 2013 and currently serves as the Chair of the Responsible Business Committee, overseeing the Committee’s role in relation to IHG’s responsible business objectives and strategy. In addition to the Responsible Business Committee, she currently serves on the Audit and Nomination Committees.

With Jill’s retirement from the IHG Board and related committees, the following additional Committee changes will occur:

– Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, Graham Allan will become Chair of the Responsible Business Committee and will step down from the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 March 2023. – Non-Executive Chair of the IHG Board, Deanna Oppenheimer will become a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 January 2023. – Non-Executive Director, Arthur De Haast, will join the Audit Committee and step down as a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 January 2023.

These changes reflect IHG’s ongoing commitment to succession planning, bringing together a diverse range of talent, expertise, skills and relevant experience, and facilitating an effective transition of responsibilities.

Biographies

Deanna Oppenheimer

Deanna is founder of CameoWorks, LLC, an advisory firm to CEO’s of early-stage technology companies, and BoardReady. Between 2005 and 2011, Deanna worked at Barclays plc where she was Chief Operating Officer of the UK business before becoming CEO of UK and Western Europe Retail Banking and subsequently Vice Chair, Global Retail Banking. Prior to this, Deanna was the President of Consumer Banking at Washington Mutual, Inc. She previously held a number of non-executive board positions, including with Tesco PLC (as Senior Independent Director), Whitbread PLC, Worldpay, Inc., and AXA S.A., amongst others.

Deanna is the Chair of Hargreaves Lansdown plc and a Non-Executive Director of Thomson Reuters Corporation. She sits on the private board of Slalom, LLC.

Graham Allan

Graham was Group Chief Executive of Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd from 2012-2017, a leading Asian retailer headquartered in Hong Kong. He previously served in several senior positions at PepsiCo/Yum Brands from 1992-2012, assuming the role of President of Yum Restaurants International in 2003, and led the development of global brands KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in more than 120 international markets. Prior to his tenure at Yum Restaurants, he worked as a consultant including at McKinsey & Co Inc.

Graham is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director at Intertek plc and Independent Non-Executive Director of Associated British Foods plc. He also serves as a director of private companies as Chair of Bata Footwear and Director of Americana Foods.

Arthur de Haast

Arthur has held several senior roles in the Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) group, including Chair of JLL’s Capital Markets Advisory Council and Chair and Global CEO of JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group. Arthur is also a former Chair of the Institute of Hospitality.

Arthur is Chair of JLL’s Capital Markets Advisory Council, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Chalet Hotels Limited and chair of its Risk Management Committee, and a member of the Advisory Board of the Scottish Business School, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow.