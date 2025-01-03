Follow us on:

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 29.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. which can be found using ticker (INSP) have now 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $270.00 and $193.00 calculating the mean target price we have $239.60. Given that the stocks previous close was at $185.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $190.51 while the 200 day moving average is $186.45. The market capitalization for the company is 5.67B. The stock price is currently at: $189.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,327,636,926 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.05%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 168.92, revenue per share of $25.45 and a 1.18% return on assets.

Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based developer of micro-Combined Heat and Power (microCHP) boilers. The principal activity of the Company is that of an investment company that focuses on investing in disruptive products or technologies that are either proven or at the later stages of development, which own or have exclusive license to the relevant intellectual property. It also applies its expertise in the application of the Stirling engine technology in different sectors, including marine and waste heat recovery. It is also engaged in the development and commercialization of a microCHP boiler for use in commercial and residential markets. The microCHP boiler is powered by natural gas or hydrogen and designed to produce hot water (for domestic hot water or central heating) and a simultaneous electrical output that can be used locally or fed back into the national grid. Its Inspirit Charger can be installed as a standalone, or as the lead appliance in a plant room.

