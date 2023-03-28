Insperity, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Insperity, Inc. which can be found using ticker (NSP) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 144 and 128 calculating the mean target price we have $134.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $115.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $117.48 while the 200 day moving average is $111.02. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $4,437m. Find out more information at: https://www.insperity.com

The potential market cap would be $5,150m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.77% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.26, revenue per share of 155.81 and a 8.25% return on assets.