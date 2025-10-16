Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

The infrastructure powering energy’s next phase

CyanConnode

Across Europe, utilities are investing heavily in smart metering as the next stage of grid modernisation.

Smart meters are no longer just tools for measuring consumption, they are sensors at the edge of the grid that generate a continuous flow of operational data. Every reading provides insight into how and when energy is used, allowing utilities to predict demand, identify faults, and manage distributed generation more effectively.

Smart metering allows utilities to lower operating costs by reducing losses and automating maintenance. It also enables more flexible tariff structures and demand response services, creating a path for new revenue models built around efficiency and customer participation.

The broader significance lies in how these systems prepare utilities for a decentralised future. As rooftop solar, electric vehicles, and battery storage expand, the ability to monitor and coordinate activity across the network becomes essential. Smart metering makes that possible at scale, giving operators visibility into every node of the system.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

CyanConnode

CyanConnode secures £1.2m follow-on order for in MENA region

CyanConnode has received a follow-on order worth over AED 5.8 million (£1.2m) for cellular gateways in the MENA region. The contract supports a multi-year smart metering rollout, with delivery scheduled by 31 March 2026.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode posts Annual Report and confirms AGM details

CyanConnode has posted its Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM to shareholders requesting a hard copy. The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 21 August 2025 at Panmure Liberum, London.
CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode triples order book to £180m as Q1 FY26 shipments jump over 3x

CyanConnode grew its contracted order book from £50m to £180m and secured a c.£70m Goa AMISP contract. Gross margin rose to 35%, and Q1 FY26 module shipments climbed to 568,000 from 170,000, signalling renewed deployment momentum.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode fully funds Goa smart metering contract

CyanConnode has secured full external funding for its Goa smart metering project, preserving its balance sheet and enabling rapid delivery. A further US$7.5 million convertible loan note strengthens working capital as it targets India’s national rollout.
CyanConnode

Cyanconnode Targets South Africa and Scales Solutions in Smart Gas, Water, Lighting and EV 

Cyanconnode is expanding into South Africa with its smart metering solutions. EVP Rahul Das says the company’s platform is ready for deployment as utilities seek more connected, data-driven infrastructure.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode signs £70m smart meter contract in Goa

CyanConnode Holdings PLC has officially signed a £70 million contract with Goa’s Electricity Department to deploy 750,000 smart meters, marking a significant project milestone.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple