The infrastructure powering energy’s next phase

Across Europe, utilities are investing heavily in smart metering as the next stage of grid modernisation.

Smart meters are no longer just tools for measuring consumption, they are sensors at the edge of the grid that generate a continuous flow of operational data. Every reading provides insight into how and when energy is used, allowing utilities to predict demand, identify faults, and manage distributed generation more effectively.

Smart metering allows utilities to lower operating costs by reducing losses and automating maintenance. It also enables more flexible tariff structures and demand response services, creating a path for new revenue models built around efficiency and customer participation.

The broader significance lies in how these systems prepare utilities for a decentralised future. As rooftop solar, electric vehicles, and battery storage expand, the ability to monitor and coordinate activity across the network becomes essential. Smart metering makes that possible at scale, giving operators visibility into every node of the system.

