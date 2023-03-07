Imperial Oil Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.5% Upside

Imperial Oil Limited with ticker code (IMO) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 71.34 and 56.05 calculating the average target price we see $62.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at $47.68 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 30.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $50.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to $49.45. The company has a market cap of $26,860m. Visit the company website at: https://www.imperialoil.ca

The potential market cap would be $35,062m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil production and third-party crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; owns and operates refineries; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario; markets petroleum products under the Esso and Mobil brands; and sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various benzene, aromatic and aliphatic solvents, plasticizer intermediates, and polyethylene resin; and markets refinery grade propylene. The company was incorporated in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.71% with the ex dividend date set at 2-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.76, revenue per share of 92.8 and a 13.77% return on assets.