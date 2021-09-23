Immotion Group Interim Results and Investor Presentation

Immotion Group plc (LON:IMMO) will publish its interim results for the period ended 30 June 2021 on 28 September 2021.

Immotion has announce that Martin Higginson (Co-Founder and Group CEO) and David Marks (Co-Founder and Group Finance Director) will provide a live presentation relating to the interim results for the six months to 30 June 2021 via the Investor Meet Company platform on 28 September 2021 at 5:30pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/immotion-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Immotion Group on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.