Ilika sets industrial pace with new solid state battery programme

Ilika has unveiled its PRIMED programme, a focused initiative designed to accelerate progress of its Goliath solid state battery technology. Backed by government funding and guided by industry and academic partners, the company has set out a 12-month timetable to deliver prototype cells that can move it closer to commercial viability.

The programme will run at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre, giving Ilika access to facilities that replicate early stages of large-scale production. Within this framework, the company intends to produce its next generation of P2 prototype cells and assemble 50 amp-hour A-samples that can be evaluated for use in electric vehicles.

An important aspect of PRIMED is the steering committee put in place to oversee direction. Jaguar Land Rover brings an automotive perspective, ensuring design choices and specifications remain aligned with the requirements of future electric platforms. Oxford University, represented by Professor Paul Shearing, adds an academic lens to strengthen technical oversight and maintain scientific rigour.

