Ilika ships new 10Ah solid state battery prototypes as automation boosts output

Ilika Plc

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), the UK pioneer in solid state battery technology, has begun shipping its new 10Ah Goliath battery prototypes to customers across multiple industries, including automotive companies. These new prototypes offer five times more capacity than the 2Ah P1 prototypes delivered to customers in July 2024.

The 10Ah cells feature a proprietary oxide coating which offers improved safety, allowing electric vehicle manufacturers to design lighter and less expensive battery packs. According to analysis by automotive experts Balance Batteries, this technology could reduce battery pack weight by 20% and cut manufacturing costs by £2,500 per vehicle.

The prototypes were manufactured on Ilika’s automated pilot line, completed in October 2025. The automation has already shown significant benefits, with the first batch achieving a 93% manufacturing success rate (yield), which is well above the minimum required for moving to full production.

The Company has also created initial samples of larger 50Ah P2 cells for testing, which will be available for shipping after feedback has been received on the current 10Ah cells which is expected during 2026.

Graeme Purdy, CEO of Ilika, said: “We are excited that that our new automated pilot line is now producing high-quality, consistent battery prototypes for our partners to evaluate. This achievement is a significant milestone toward bringing our technology to market, further opening the window for licensing discussions with manufacturers.”

Head of Battery Development at a major UK automotive supplier serving global car manufacturers said: “Here in the UK and more broadly in Europe, there is significant interest in developing technical solutions that are differentiated from the offerings available from established cell manufacturers. We look forward to evaluating these 10Ah prototypes from Ilika, which demonstrate the Company’s sustained capability to improve and mature their product for commercial roll-out.”

Ilika Plc

