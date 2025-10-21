Ilika reaches full operational status at Goliath solid-state battery pilot facility

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), the UK pioneer in solid-state battery technology, has announced it has completed a successful final commissioning test of its automated assembly line marking full operational status for its Goliath solid-state battery (SSB) pilot production facility. The automated line significantly improves manufacturing yield and product consistency, enabling Ilika to deliver the larger volumes of Goliath SSBs required for both internal validation and customer testing programmes.

Further to the outlook statement in our FY 2025 full year results published in July 2025, Ilika’s SSB pilot line is now fully operational and provides the capability and increased capacity to deliver 10Ah P1.5 prototypes (first generation 10 amp-hour batteries) and initial sampling quantities of its 50Ah P2 prototypes (second generation 50 amp-hour batteries) to customers to support their internal test programmes. Commercial test programmes require large numbers of identical cells to ensure robustness of data and these needs can now be met by Ilika utilising its own facility.

To further scale up 50Ah battery production to A-Sample volumes (pre-production quantities for automotive testing), as described in its announcement in September 2025, the Company will continue its collaboration with UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC), in the PRIMED programme, supported by the Advanced Propulsion Centre with Jaguar Land Rover and HSSMI. B-Samples (pre-production samples manufactured on industrial-scale production equipment) will be produced in collaboration with licensees.

Following this important milestone, Ilika remains on track to begin releasing its 10Ah P1.5 prototypes to customers in December 2025, with 50Ah cells following based on P1.5 feedback and customer demand.

Graeme Purdy, CEO of Ilika, said: “The completion of the Goliath pilot line is a major milestone in our journey to commercialisation. This automation delivers the consistent performance and quality our customers require for their validation programmes, while de-risking their future scale-up to giga-scale production. This is a strong and clear step towards achieving our licencing objectives.”

Sean Gilgun, CEO of UKBIC said: “Ilika will be one of the first companies to use our new flexible pilot line, which is great news. It’s hugely positive to see that their ambitious plans continue apace. This latest announcement is confirmation that Ilika has successfully completed the bridge between its own capability, our FPL and full-scale capability, to produce automotive A- and B-Samples. We look forward to further collaboration between Ilika and UKBIC in the PRIMED project.”

