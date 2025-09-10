Solid state power reshaping the economics of implantable devices

Medical technology is often shaped not by the therapy itself but by the components that enable it. In implantable devices, the power source has always been a defining constraint, forcing compromises in design, size, and surgical approach. When energy storage becomes small, rechargeable, and safe enough to move directly into the treatment site, the economics of care begin to change. That is the backdrop against which Ilika positions its Stereax technology, and why its relevance to neuromodulation now feels sharper than ever.

The Stereax M300 is presented as a solid state micro battery designed explicitly for medical use. With an energy capacity of around 300 microamp hours at 3.5 volts, it provides the kind of pulse current, up to about 3 milliamps, that is critical for applications such as nerve stimulation. These specifications are paired with a cycle life of approximately one thousand charges, making it robust enough for long term therapy delivery.

The use cases Ilika highlights focus on neuromodulation, where implants often need to be positioned close to the target nerve. Current solutions are constrained by either bulky batteries or external leads, both of which complicate procedures and elevate infection risks. A micro battery of this scale enables devices that can sit directly at the stimulation site, reducing the need for leads that run through the body. This cuts both surgical complexity and the potential for complications over the life of the implant. For therapies such as vagus nerve stimulation, these are significant improvements, allowing treatments to become less invasive and more adaptable to patient needs.

