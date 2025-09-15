IG Group Chairman Mike McTighe to step down by End of 2025

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has provided an update on IG Group Chairman succession.

Mike McTighe has informed the Board of his intention to step down as Chairman by the end of 2025. Having served in this role since his appointment in February 2020,

Mike commented: “It has been a great honour and privilege to lead the Board over the past five years. I am grateful for the trust and support I have received from colleagues. With solid foundations laid for stronger growth, I am confident that under Breon Corcoran’s leadership, IG will go from strength to strength.”

Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, Jonathan Moulds, commented: “On behalf of the Board and all our colleagues at IG, I want to thank Mike for his guidance and leadership over the past five years.”

Mike McTighe will stand for re-election at the Group’s Annual General Meeting on 17 September 2025. The process for appointing a successor is underway.