IDOX plc 28.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

IDOX plc with ticker (LON:IDOX) now has a potential upside of 28.9% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 81 GBX for the company, which when compared to the IDOX plc share price of 63 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 28.9%. Trading has ranged between 53 (52 week low) and 69 (52 week high) with an average of 293,218 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £287,153,575.

Idox plc is a United Kingdom-based supplier of specialist information management software and geospatial data solutions to the public and asset-intensive sectors. The Company’s segments include Land, Property & Public Protection (LPPP), Assets, and Communities (COMM). The LPPP segment delivers specialist information management solutions and services to the public sector. The Assets segment delivers engineering document management and control solutions to asset intensive industry sectors. The COMM segment delivers software solutions to clients with social value running through their core. The Company’s solutions include regulatory services, engineering information management, public protection, electoral services, sexual health management, funding and information services, and hospital asset tracking and records management. The Company serves various industries, including government, health, transport, engineering and construction, land and property, emergency services, and utilities.



    Idox appoints Mark Milner as a Non-Executive Director

    Idox plc (LON:IDOX) appoints Mark Milner as Non-Executive Director, enhancing their board with his extensive CEO experience in data, technology, and innovation.
