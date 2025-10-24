ICG Enterprise Trust realises Froneri investment with €41 million proceeds

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (LON:ICGT) has announced the realisation of Froneri. ICGT initially invested alongside PAI Partners in 2013 and reinvested in 2019. The investment in Froneri has delivered a strong return to ICGT, and cash proceeds from this realisation of €41 million have been received.

Froneri is a manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products and was ICGT’s largest company exposure at 31 July 2025, representing 2.7% of the Portfolio.

At 31 July 2025, ICG Enterprise Trust had Total Available Liquidity of £187 million and a gearing ratio of 5%. Pro forma for this announcement, ICGT would have Total Available Liquidity of £223 million and a gearing ratio of 3%.