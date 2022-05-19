Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

IAG orders Boeing 737-8200 and 737-10 in line with net zero commitments

flights

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has reached agreement with Boeing to order 25 737-8200 and 25 737-10 aircraft, plus 100 options.

The aircraft will be delivered between 2023 and 2027 and can be used by any airline in the Group for fleet replacement.

Luis Gallego, IAG´s chief executive, said: “The addition of new Boeing 737s is an important part of IAG´s shorthaul fleet renewal. These latest generation aircraft are more fuel efficient than those they will replace and in line with our commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

The fleet order is subject to approval by International Consolidated Airlines Group shareholders.

You might also enjoy reading  International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 39.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.