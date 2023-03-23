IAC Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.6% Upside

IAC Inc. which can be found using ticker (IAC) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 120 and 54 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $78.50. Now with the previous closing price of $51.11 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 53.6%. The day 50 moving average is $52.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4,385m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.iac.com

The potential market cap would be $6,735m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.