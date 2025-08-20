HUTCHMED completes enrollment for phase III SANOVO lung cancer study

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (Nasdaq/LON:HCM; HKEX:13) has announced the completion of patient enrollment of SANOVO, a China Phase III study of ORPATHYS® (savolitinib) and TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) as a first-line treatment in certain non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients whose tumors harbor epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation and MET overexpression. The last patient was enrolled on August 18, 2025.

This Phase III trial is a blinded, randomized, controlled study in previously untreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with activating EGFR mutations and MET overexpression. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of TAGRISSO® in combination with ORPATHYS® comparing to TAGRISSO® alone, a standard-of-care treatment option for these patients. The primary endpoint of the study is progression free survival (PFS) as assessed by investigators. Other endpoints include PFS assessed by an independent review committee, overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), disease control rate (DCR), time to response (TTR), and safety. Additional details may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT05009836.

Topline results from the SANOVO study are estimated to be reported in the second half of 2026, followed by submission of results for presentation at an appropriate medical congress. If favorable, the results would enable a supplementary New Drug Application submission to China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

ORPATHYS® is an oral, potent and highly selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED and commercialized by AstraZeneca. TAGRISSO® is a third-generation, irreversible EGFR TKI.

