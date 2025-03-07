Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Hunting Plc to acquire Organic Oil Recovery technology

Hunting Plc

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG), the precision engineering group, has announced the acquisition of the Organic Oil Recovery (OOR) technology from its founding shareholders, for a consideration of $17.5 million.

Hunting has acquired the entire portfolio of intellectual property, comprising over 25 discreet patents, the distribution rights for the technology, and the laboratory located in California, US. Following the acquisition, the Company will hold the global rights for the OOR technology and is now well placed to further accelerate commercialisation across North America and the rest of the world.

OOR is an enhanced oil recovery technology, which provides the following benefits to operators:

·           It improves ultimate recovery of oil reserves from a well;

·           Is a cost-efficient technology that reduces capex requirements and is simple to deploy;

·           Lowers the water cut during end-of-life production;

·           Lowers hydrogen sulphide levels in production offtake; and

·           Extends the life and increases the economic returns of a producing field.

The consideration for the acquisition is $17.5 million, with Hunting agreeing to pay a 15% royalty to the sellers on revenue earned for a period of 15 years, post-completion.

Field trials of the OOR technology are currently underway with numerous blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

As previously announced in 2024, Hunting secured up to $60 million of orders from operators in the UK North Sea, with a strong pipeline of opportunities likely to be secured in the coming years, as the oil and gas industry embraces the production benefits of this enhanced oil recovery solution. With additional geographic opportunities, as a result of the transaction, the outlook for expansion is robust.

Hunting is also looking to build its presence in the Middle East with the construction of a small laboratory in the UAE to service clients in the Eastern Hemisphere. With the establishment of this laboratory, the sample lead time and overall analysis time will decrease as a result of closer proximity to the customer. 

Following the acquisition, all technical employees of the OOR business will join Hunting either as an employee or long-term consultant. 

Commenting on the acquisition, Jim Johnson, Chief Executive of Hunting, said:

“Following the acquisition of this exciting business, Hunting now has the ability to deploy this remarkable technology globally. The technology is currently being evaluated by many blue-chip customers, with the benefits to the operator clear. For Hunting, the business will be margin accretive and strongly position the Company to reach its Hunting 2030 Strategy targets in the medium term as commercialisation accelerates.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Hunting plc 44.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Hunting plc

    Hunting PLC Positioned for Growth with Strong FY24 Results – Equity Development

    Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) showcases resilience in 2024, with strong growth driven by OCTG and Subsea sectors, aiming for EBITDA guidance of $123-$126 million.
    Broker Ratings

    Hunting plc 45.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Hunting plc 54.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Hunting plc 50.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Hunting plc 30.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.