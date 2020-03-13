Hunting PLC Annual Report and Accounts 2019

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG), the international energy services group, released its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on Thursday 27 February 2020. Further to that announcement the Company confirms that the following documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on the Company’s website at www.huntingplc.com:

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Form of Proxy

Copies of these documents can be obtained during normal business hours until Monday 13 April 2020 at the registered office of the Company:

5 Hanover Square

London

W1S 1HQ

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world’s leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

