Hunting plc 45.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Hunting plc with ticker (LON:HTG) now has a potential upside of 45.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



HTG.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 460 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hunting plc share price of 317 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 45.1%. Trading has ranged between 247 (52 week low) and 465 (52 week high) with an average of 502,942 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £503,620,080.



Hunting PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which specializes in the global manufacture, trade and rental of equipment for the energy industry. It provides components and tools to companies that explore, develop, and produce oil and gas resources and to those primary service companies. Its segments include Hunting Titan, North America, Subsea Technologies, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes a range of well completion products and accessories. The North America segment businesses supply connections, oil country tubular goods (OCTG), subsea equipment, intervention tools, electronics and complex deep hole drilling and precision machining services for the United States, Canada and overseas markets. Its products and services include Perforating and Logging Systems; Connection Technology and OCTG; Subsea Technologies; Advanced Manufacturing; Well Intervention Equipment; Well Test and Process Systems and others.







