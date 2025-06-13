The Diverse Income Trust Ignites a UK Small-Cap Renaissance (Video)

The Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) has emerged as a catalyst for UK equity outperformance, championing income-generating small and mid-cap stocks just as global investors seek stability amid uncertainty. In a wide-ranging discussion, Gervais Williams of Premier Miton Investors reveals why a marginal shift into equity income is propelling the UK market higher, and why select holdings, from Lords Group Trading to Plus500, are poised to deliver outsized returns.

The Diverse Income Trust invests primarily in quoted UK companies across a spectrum of market capitalisations, with a long-term bias towards small and mid-cap equities. It seeks both growing dividends and capital appreciation through active stock selection and portfolio diversification.

KEY MOMENTS

00:12 – Fund philosophy and market conditions overview

00:32 – Why UK equities are finally outpacing the US

02:06 – Small & micro-cap catalysts driving new momentum

03:42 – Lords Group Trading’s strategic CMO acquisition

04:54 – Plus500’s cash-rich trading model and growth drivers

06:23 – Hunting PLC’s subsea business and bio-enhanced energy recovery

07:47 – Gaming Realms’ content licensing expansion into Brazil & South Africa

08:41 – Smith News’s pivot to high-value logistics services

12:53 – Gold miners as both hedge and stock-specific opportunity