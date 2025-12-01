Hunting Plc secures first Brazil contract for enhanced oil recovery business

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG), the precision engineering group, has announced that Hunting Energy Services Production Technology, Inc., Hunting’s recently acquired business which aims to optimise oil reservoir performance and recovery rates, has secured its first sampling and testing contract award in Brazil.

This award represents a geographical breakthrough for OOR into the highly active South America market, OOR’s first new territory under Hunting’s ownership since the business was acquired in March 2025, and marks a significant strategic milestone for the business and the wider Group.

The contract, awarded in November 2025, is with a Brazilian based oil and gas exploration and production company and covers the sampling of 20 wells across 11 different fields, all located onshore in the north of Brazil. Sampling operations are already underway and will continue through the coming months, with field implementation and analysis expected in 2026.

This award demonstrates the level of customer interest and long-term potential of OOR’s patented enhanced oil recovery technology, which optimises reservoir performance and oil recovery rates across the life cycle of a typical production well by providing the following benefits to operators:

· It improves ultimate recovery of oil reserves from a reservoir;

· Is a cost-efficient technology that has no capex requirements and is simple to deploy;

· Lowers the water cut during end-of-life production;

· Lowers hydrogen sulphide levels in production offtake which reduces ongoing maintenance and mitigation costs;

· Extends the life and increases the economic returns of a producing field.

As of 1 January 2026, OOR will be incorporated into the Subsea Technologies operating segment, as Hunting continues to grow its integrated full cycle subsea platform.

Jim Johnson, Chief Executive of Hunting, commented: “This contract represents a strategic milestone for OOR and for the wider Hunting Group. Not only does it unlock the technology’s potential in an important geographical region, but it demonstrates how OOR can leverage Hunting’s diverse global footprint to accelerate its long-term commercial potential. “The acquisition of OOR, in addition to that of Flexible Engineering Solutions earlier this year, demonstrates that the Company continues to make good progress in expanding Hunting’s global subsea offering. “I am delighted to see this continued strategic progress by the business development team and look forward to updating investors on these initiatives in the coming months.”