Humana Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 24.2% Upside Potential

Humana Inc. with ticker code (HUM) have now 21 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 667 and 542 calculating the average target price we see $600.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at $483.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $495.38 and the 200 day MA is $498.62. The company has a market cap of $61,049m. Company Website: https://www.humana.com

The potential market cap would be $75,839m based on the market consensus.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, life insurance, and other supplemental health benefits, as well as administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups; military services, such as TRICARE T2017 East Region contract; and engages in the operations of PBM business. Further, it offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, and home solutions services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.73% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.99, revenue per share of 734.62 and a 6.11% return on assets.