H&T Group Interview

H&T Group 5 Growth Drivers Powering the UK’s Largest Pawnbroker (Video)

With 10% profit growth, a soaring pledge book, and a 27% retail sales jump, H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) 2024 results offer five compelling reasons investors should be paying attention. In this conversation, Hardman & Co’s Mark Thomas breaks down why the momentum in pawnbroking, value retail, forex, gold trading, and store expansion could make H&T a standout in a tight consumer environment. Plus, how the company is staying ahead of risks and cost pressures others can’t shake.

About H&T Group:
H&T Group plc is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and a leading retailer of high-quality new and pre-owned jewellery and watches. It also offers foreign exchange services across an expanding nationwide store network.

