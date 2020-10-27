HSBC to hold audio webcast presentation for investors and analysts today

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) will be holding an audio webcast presentation and conference call today for investors and analysts. The speakers will be Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive and Ewen Stevenson, Group Chief Financial Officer.

A copy of the presentation to investors and analysts is attached and is also available to view and download at https://www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements/all-reporting/group’.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3078D_1-2020-10-27.pdf

Full details of how to access the conference call appear below and details of how to access the webcast can also be found at www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements.

Time: 7.30am (London); 3.30pm (Hong Kong); and 3.30am (New York).

Conference call access numbers:

Restrictions may exist when accessing freephone/toll-free numbers using a mobile telephone.

Passcode: 5197402

Toll-free Toll UK 0808 238 1616 US 1 866 551 9263 Hong Kong 800 967 131 International +44 (0)20 7192 8727

Replay access details from 27 October 2020 1:00pm GMT – 27 November 2020 1:00pm GMT

Passcode: 5197402

Toll-free Toll UK 0808 238 0667 US 1 866 331 1332 Hong Kong 58085596 International 44 0333 300 9785

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn