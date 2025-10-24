Follow us on:

How telecom infrastructure software became the new battleground

Cerillion

Telecoms no longer compete solely on the speed or reliability of their networks. As digital expectations rise, particularly in competitive markets across Africa and Asia, the differentiator has become experience — personalised, seamless, and increasingly automated. At the heart of this shift is the reinvention of OSS (Operations Support Systems) and BSS (Business Support Systems), which are now being refashioned into instruments of real-time customer understanding and monetisation.

Historically, these systems handled the essentials: provisioning services, managing network resources, issuing invoices, and tracking usage. They operated behind the scenes, disconnected from marketing or customer strategy. Today, however, they are being repositioned as unified intelligence hubs. By mapping the full customer journey within OSS/BSS, from sign-up to daily usage to service upgrades, operators gain the ability to act on customer behaviours, not assumptions.

Knowing which subscribers consistently exceed data limits, which churn after service issues, or which upgrade every quarter allows providers to offer precise interventions. It might mean suggesting a top-up package moments before a limit is reached, or bundling value-added services like secure DNS or content filtering for households managing multiple devices.

The key to this approach lies in modernising platforms to support cross-domain automation and orchestration. Rather than operating in silos, with billing, usage, and support data scattered across systems, leading telcos are consolidating insights and linking them to real-time workflows. Automation becomes the thread that ties together personalised marketing, zero-touch service provisioning, and intelligent billing cycles.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

