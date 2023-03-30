Host Hotels – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 32.3% Upside Potential

Host Hotels which can be found using ticker (HST) have now 18 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 17 with the average target price sitting at $20.17. Now with the previous closing price of $15.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $17.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to $17.26. The market capitalization for the company is $11,620m. Find out more information at: https://www.hosthotels.com

The potential market cap would be $15,370m based on the market consensus.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.15% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.91, revenue per share of 6.87 and a 3.85% return on assets.