Hollywood Bowl Group PLC 23.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Hollywood Bowl Group PLC with ticker (LON:BOWL) now has a potential upside of 23.5% according to Berenberg Bank.

BOWL.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 420 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hollywood Bowl Group PLC share price of 340 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 23.5%. Trading has ranged between 275 (52 week low) and 355 (52 week high) with an average of 442,639 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £583,364,082.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers. The Company’s centers offer a complete entertainment experience for customers of all ages. Alongside its core offer of bowling or mini golf, customers can also enjoy amusements and food and drink. Its segments include UK and Canada. The Company has approximately 71 centers across the United Kingdom and 11 centers in Canada, each equipped with an average of 24 bowling lanes, a licensed bar, a diner and an amusements zone featuring games designed to keep everyone entertained. Its centers are predominantly in prime locations, in out-of-town, multi-use leisure and retail parks, alongside cinema and casual dining sites. Its brands include Hollywood Bowl, Splitsville and Puttstars brands. Puttstars is a mini-golf brand with centers offering mini-golf courses. Splitsville is a Canadian ten-pin bowling brand. Hollywood Bowl is a United Kingdom ten-pin bowling brand.



    Hollywood Bowl Group plc

    Hollywood Bowl trading update shows record revenues of £230.4m, up 7.2%

    Hollywood Bowl Group plc reports record FY2024 revenue of £230.4m with solid growth in both UK and Canada, aligning with strategic expansion plans.
    Hollywood Bowl Group plc

    Hollywood Bowl Group Plc delivers excellent financial performance in H1 results

    Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) announces interim results for H1 FY2024 with a positive financial summary including revenue growth and increased profit.
