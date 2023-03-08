Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Hiscox Chairman Robert Childs to retire from the Board

Hiscox Ltd

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX), the international specialist insurer, has announced that Robert Childs has informed the Board of his intention to retire as Chairman and to step down from the Board during 2023.

The Nominations Committee has initiated a process, led by the Senior Independent Director, Colin Keogh, to identify and appoint Robert’s successor as Chairman.

Colin Keogh, Senior Independent Director said:

“During his tenure, Rob has made an invaluable contribution to the success of the Group, and on behalf of the Board I would like to sincerely thank him for his wise counsel and leadership.”

Aki Hussain, CEO said:

“Rob has been instrumental in building Hiscox into a respected global brand and has navigated the business expertly through many insurance cycles. His extensive knowledge of both Hiscox and the industry has benefitted the company immeasurably.”

Robert Childs said:

“It has been a privilege to lead the Board and be part of Hiscox’s journey over the past 37 years. Hiscox has a strong management team, and is well-positioned to grow and deliver for customers around the world. When the time comes, I will leave knowing that Hiscox is in great shape with huge opportunities ahead of it.”

