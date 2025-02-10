Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc 12.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc with ticker (LON:HIK) now has a potential upside of 12.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



HIK.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 2,560 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc share price of 2,280 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 12.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,750 (52 week low) and 2,302 (52 week high) with an average of 421,618 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,098,949,472.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The principal activities of the Company are the development, manufacture and marketing of a range of generic, branded and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through three segments: Injectables, Branded and Generics. The Injectables segment supplies hospitals across its markets with generic injectable products, supported by its manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and Middle East/North Africa (MENA). It is also engaged in the finished dosage form (FDF) business and has a manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio. The Branded segment supplies branded generics and in-licensed patented products from its local manufacturing facilities to retail and hospital customers across the MENA region. The Generics segment supplies oral and other non-injectable generic and specialty products to the United States retail market, leveraging its manufacturing facility in Columbus, Ohio.







