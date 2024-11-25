Hexcel Corporation Share Price Target ‘$68.94’, now 15.8% Upside Potential

Hexcel Corporation with ticker code (HXL) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $78.00 and $60.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $68.94. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $59.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The day 50 moving average is $60.98 and the 200 day moving average is $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of 4.96B. The stock price is currently at: $61.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,741,359,012 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 46.71, revenue per share of $22.70 and a 4.98% return on assets.

Hexcel Corporation is engaged in providing advanced lightweight composites technology. The Company’s product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment is comprised of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resin systems, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment is comprised of lightweight high-strength composite structures, radio frequency/electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered core, and specialty machined honeycomb products with added functionality and thermoplastic additive manufacturing.