Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 65.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc with ticker code (HTZ) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 34 and 20 and has a mean target at $25.20. Given that the stocks previous close was at $15.20 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 65.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and the 200 day moving average is $17.69. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $5,055m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.hertz.com

The potential market cap would be $8,381m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.04, revenue per share of 22.92 and a 6.12% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/X9b4r
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.