Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 65.8% Upside Potential

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc with ticker code (HTZ) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 34 and 20 and has a mean target at $25.20. Given that the stocks previous close was at $15.20 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 65.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and the 200 day moving average is $17.69. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $5,055m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.hertz.com

The potential market cap would be $8,381m based on the market consensus.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.04, revenue per share of 22.92 and a 6.12% return on assets.