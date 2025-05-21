Hercules unveils bold new identity on the back of stellar growth

Today’s announcement marks a crucial milestone as Hercules streamlines its brand identity following explosive expansion. It sets the tone for what lies ahead in the article.

In a landmark move, Hercules Site Services has officially rebranded as Hercules plc, a change that reflects the company’s rapid evolution and growing influence in the UK construction and infrastructure sectors. The new name coincides with the launch of a refreshed company website and represents a bold step toward a more unified and scalable brand identity.

This isn’t a superficial makeover. The rebrand aligns with a period of unprecedented momentum. Since its listing on the London Stock Exchange, Hercules has consistently delivered strong growth, completed a key acquisition, and solidified its position as a go-to labour supply partner for some of the UK’s most significant infrastructure projects. The simplified branding clarifies its core mission and makes the company’s offering more recognisable in a competitive marketplace.

Recent financial performance tells a compelling story. Annual revenue surged to £107 million, up 28 per cent year-on-year, while gross profit grew steadily to £17.4 million. Momentum has carried into the first half of 2025, with turnover exceeding £54 million. These results confirm that Hercules is not only growing fast but doing so sustainably and profitably.

Operational scale has also expanded rapidly. The company now employs an average of 635 site-based operatives, supported by 123 office and management staff. This brings the total workforce to over 750, a clear indication of Hercules’s increasing role as a key employment engine within the UK’s construction sector.

This brand evolution represents a strategic move to sharpen Hercules’s focus on labour supply while simplifying communications with clients, partners, and investors. By dropping “Site Services” from its name, the company removes ambiguity about its offering. The new identity supports its ambitions in both blue- and white-collar labour supply and positions it to capture further market share as national infrastructure programmes gather pace.

For investors, the implications are significant. The new name provides brand clarity at a time of expansion. It reflects a business moving confidently from early-stage growth into a phase of maturity and scalability. And it creates a strong, recognisable platform for future acquisitions and potential diversification.

Importantly, all share trading identifiers ticker, ISIN, SEDOL, remain unchanged, ensuring continuity and stability for shareholders. Certificates issued under the old name will continue to be valid, requiring no action from investors, even as the new brand takes effect in markets.

This rebranding arrives at a pivotal time. The UK government’s commitment to major infrastructure investment, from transport to energy, means labour supply will remain a critical enabler of national economic priorities. Hercules is perfectly placed to meet that need, with the people, systems, and scale to support complex, high-value projects across the country.

This brand shift is more than symbolic. It reflects a business that understands the value of clarity, the power of scale, and the importance of aligning its identity with its ambitions. Hercules is making its next move, and doing so with purpose.

