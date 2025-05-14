Follow us on:

Hercules accelerates towards record growth

Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services, a leading UK-based labour supply and civil engineering company, has reported robust interim results, underpinned by strong operational performance and strategic positioning in key infrastructure projects. The company’s confidence in achieving sustainable growth is bolstered by ongoing momentum at major UK infrastructure sites and supportive government policies.

The company’s revenue growth has been underpinned by continuing momentum at key infrastructure sites in the UK, and boosted by government initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure development.

Hercules’ expansion is further supported by its recent framework agreement, which enhances its capacity to deliver skilled labour across various projects.

Hercules Site Services continues to strengthen its position in the UK construction and infrastructure sector through strategic initiatives and robust operational performance. The company’s focus on sustainable growth and its involvement in key infrastructure projects position it well for continued success.

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

