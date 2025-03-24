Follow us on:

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF): A Deep Dive into the Financials of this Consumer Defensive Player

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF), a stalwart in the consumer defensive sector, operates within the packaged foods industry. With a market cap of $854.3 million, this United States-based company continues to make waves in the world of investing.

The current price of Herbalife’s stock stands at 8.43 USD, showing a modest price change of 0.44 (0.06%). Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week range of 5.11 to 12.49, demonstrating both the stock’s volatility and its potential for substantial returns.

Looking into the valuation metrics, Herbalife has a forward P/E ratio of 3.48, indicating that investors buying into the company now are doing so at a relatively low price. However, with the P/E Ratio (Trailing), PEG Ratio, Price/Sales, Price/Book, and EV/EBITDA not available, investors may need to rely on other indicators to gauge the value of the stock.

On the performance front, Herbalife has seen a slight dip in revenue growth (-0.60%). However, the company boasts an impressive EPS of 2.50 and a healthy free cash flow of $279.95 million. With return on equity and net income data not available, the full picture of Herbalife’s performance might be slightly obscured.

Herbalife does not currently offer a dividend yield, and its payout ratio stands at 0.00%. While this might be a deterrent for income-focused investors, it could also indicate that the company is reinvesting its earnings into growth and expansion.

In terms of analyst ratings and targets, the company has received 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. The target price range is between 7.00 and 14.00, with an average target of 10.50. This suggests a potential upside/downside of 24.56%, providing an attractive proposition for investors willing to take on some risk.

Technically, Herbalife’s 50-day moving average is 6.99, and its 200-day moving average is 8.21. The RSI (14) stands at 40.37, indicating the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. The MACD (0.34) is currently below the Signal Line (0.45), which might suggest a bearish trend.

In summary, Herbalife Ltd. offers a mix of opportunities and challenges for investors. Its position in the consumer defensive sector and the packaged foods industry may provide some stability in uncertain market conditions, while its financial performance and analyst predictions suggest potential for growth. As with any investment, a deep understanding of the company and a careful analysis of its financials will be key to making an informed decision.

 

 

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.

