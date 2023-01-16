Helium One Global notice of AGM

Helium One Global (LON:HE1), the primary helium explorer, has confirmed that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held at 3:00 p.m. GMT on 15 February 2023 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP at 8th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW. The Notice of AGM details a number of resolutions proposed by the Company’s Board of Directors, a proxy form or form of instruction for you to complete and explanatory notes which contain information on the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM have been posted to Shareholders today.

Attendance and voting

Shareholders are able to attend the AGM in person or alternatively, Shareholders may remotely attend and submit written questions by webinar which will be recorded and be made available on the Company’s website.

The directors will provide a business update to shareholders and answer relevant questions at the beginning of the AGM, after which the formal business as set out in the Notice of AGM will be considered.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote in advance of the AGM. You are strongly encouraged to use your right to appoint the Chair of the AGM as your proxy to attend the meeting and vote on your behalf. Please vote online at www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy or by filling in the Form of Proxy or the Form of Instruction sent with this Notice and returning it by post to the Company’s Registrars as soon as possible at c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY. The Registrars must receive your Form of Proxy by 3.00 p.m. on 13 February 2023 and your Form of Instruction by 3.00 p.m. on 10 March 2023. For instructions on proxy voting, please see the notes to the Notice of AGM for information.

Please note that shareholders will not be able to vote online at the AGM via the AGM Webinar and are therefore encouraged to submit their votes via proxy.

The results will be announced via a Regulatory News Service and on the Company’s website as soon as practicable following the AGM.

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences totalling more than 2,964km2 across three distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country. The assets lie near surface seeps with helium concentrations ranging up to 10.6% He by volume. All Helium One’s licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure.

The Company’s flagship Rukwa Project is located within the Rukwa Rift Basin covering 1,900km2 in south-west Tanzania. The project is considered to be an advanced exploration project with leads and prospects defined by a subsurface database including multispectral satellite spectroscopy, airborne gravity gradiometry, 2D seismic data, and QEMSCAN analysis. The Rukwa Project has been de-risked by the 2021 drilling campaign, which identified reservoir and seal with multiple prospective intervals from basin to near surface within a working helium system.