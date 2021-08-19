Helium One Global Commencement of Drilling Tai-2 Exploration Well

Helium One plc (LON:HE1) has today announced the commencement of drilling operations at the Tai-2 exploration well at its 100% owned Rukwa Project in Tanzania .

Highlights

· Helium One has commenced exploration drilling at Tai-2, the second exploration well targeting the Tai prospect.

· The exploration well targets prospective Lake Bed stratigraphy, which was identified but not fully evaluated in Tai-1.

· Tai-2 is located ~20m from Tai-1 and utilises the same drill pad, saving time and money in relocation compared to mobilising from one site to another.

Tai-1 has de-risked the Rukwa Basin by proving a working helium system. With 3,500km2 of untested licences in the Rukwa area, Helium One is excited to continue exploration in this highly prospective helium basin.

With confirmation of a working helium system, Tai-1 supports ongoing exploration with helium shows identified at multiple stratigraphic intervals. The drilling at Tai-2 will test one of several targets highlighted for additional exploration following positive results from Tai-1.

David Minchin, Helium One Chief Executive Officer, commented: