Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Helium One Global Commencement of Drilling Tai-2 Exploration Well

Helium One

Helium One plc (LON:HE1) has today announced the commencement of drilling operations at the Tai-2 exploration well at its 100% owned Rukwa Project in Tanzania .

Highlights

· Helium One has commenced exploration drilling at Tai-2, the second exploration well targeting the Tai prospect.

· The exploration well targets prospective Lake Bed stratigraphy, which was identified but not fully evaluated in Tai-1. 

· Tai-2 is located ~20m from Tai-1 and utilises the same drill pad, saving time and money in relocation compared to mobilising from one site to another.

Tai-1 has de-risked the Rukwa Basin by proving a working helium system. With 3,500km2 of untested licences in the Rukwa area, Helium One is excited to continue exploration in this highly prospective helium basin.

With confirmation of a working helium system, Tai-1 supports ongoing exploration with helium shows identified at multiple stratigraphic intervals.  The drilling at Tai-2 will test one of several targets highlighted for additional exploration following positive results from Tai-1.

David Minchin, Helium One Chief Executive Officer, commented:  

“Having proven a working helium system with Tai-1, Helium One have substantially de-risked the Rukwa basin.  Demonstration of seal and reservoir, as well as helium shows at multiple stratigraphic levels, indicates a working system in which free helium gas is waiting to be discovered.  Helium One maintains 100% ownership of licences at Rukwa covering approximately 3,500km2 in what must now be considered the world’s premier basin for helium exploration.

“We are delighted to have started drilling activity at Tai-2, testing shallower targets that were not fully evaluated in Tai-1.  Tai-2 is approximately 20m from Tai-1, is on the same drill pad and uses the same infrastructure, therefore saving time and money by drilling here rather than moving on to a new location.

“We are excited to continue with our 2021 exploration campaign with drilling at Tai-2.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Helium One Global Ltd

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Helium One Global Ltd

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.