Helios Towers FY 2025 results announcement and investor presentation

Helios Towers plc

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS), the independent mobile tower company, has announced that it will report its results for the full year ended 31 December 2025 on Thursday 12 March 2026.

In-person

Helios Towers’ management will host an in-person presentation for analysts and institutional investors at 09:30 (GMT) at Deutsche Numis, 21 Moorfields, London EC2Y 9DB.

Webcast

A live webcast can be accessed using the link below:

Registration Link – Helios Towers – FY 2025 Results

If you are unable to use the webcast for the event, or if you intend to participate in Q&A during the call, please dial in using the details below:

Europe & International   +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

South Africa (local)        0 800 980 512

USA (local)                   +1 786 697 3501

Password:                    Helio Towers – FY Results

A replay of this conference call and transcript will remain available in the Investors section of the Company’s website for a limited time at:

Helios Towers – Results, Reports and Presentations

Helios Towers plc

Helios Towers FY 2025 results announcement and investor presentation

Helios Towers plc has scheduled the release of its FY 2025 results for 12 March 2026. The results will be accompanied by an in-person analyst presentation in London, a live webcast, and a Q&A session via conference call.
