Helios Towers AGM During Stay at Home Measures

In the 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) posted to shareholders on 12 March 2020, the Company announced it would consider whether any special security arrangements are necessary at the AGM in light of the COVID-19 situation.

The UK Government has since announced compulsory measures (the “Stay At Home Measures”) prohibiting, amongst other things, public gatherings of more than two people who are not members of the same family or where the gathering is not essential for work purposes.

Helios Towers plc still intends to hold its AGM on 9 April 2020 as previously notified. However, consistent with the Stay at Home Measures, only two employees of the Company (who are also shareholders or proxies for shareholders) will attend in person. This represents the minimum number of persons legally required to form a quorate meeting.

The Company’s primary concern is for the health and welfare of its shareholders, employees and Board members and, consistent with the Stay at Home Measures, shareholders and any persons other than the two employees referred to above will not be permitted to attend the AGM in person. Any person seeking to attend the meeting will not be permitted entry as the venue is now closed to the public.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy and to appoint the Chair of the meeting as proxy. Details on how to vote by proxy are available in the Notice of AGM available on the Company’s website at https://www.heliostowers.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/. Please note that if a shareholder intends to lodge a hard copy Form of Proxy, this should be completed in accordance with the instructions printed on it as soon as possible and must be received by 10.00 BST on 7 April 2020. Online proxy appointments may be submitted via www.eproxyappointment.com using the details provided on the paper Form of Proxy or email bulletin sent to shareholders. Shareholders voting by CREST should refer to the notes on the Form of Proxy and/or Notice of AGM.

In order to provide an opportunity for shareholders to raise questions of the Board, the Company is arranging for a conference call with the Board to be held at 12.00 BST on 9 April 2020. Dial in details for the conference call are:

Europe & International +44 20 3936 2999

USA (local) 1 646 664 1960

South Africa 087 550 8441

Passcode 366135

The Company would like to thank shareholders for their co-operation and understanding during these challenging and extraordinary times.

The results of the AGM will be published via regulatory news service as soon as possible after the meeting and published on our website.

