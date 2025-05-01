Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 20.64% Potential Upside Amid Strong Revenue Growth

Broker Ratings

For investors eyeing the consumer cyclical sector, Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) presents a compelling case with its diverse portfolio of toys, games, and entertainment products. Headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, this iconic company boasts a market cap of $8.67 billion and operates across multiple continents, including North America, Europe, and Asia. As Hasbro celebrates its centennial, the company is not just resting on its laurels; it has set its sights on future growth and innovation.

Currently, Hasbro’s stock is priced at $61.90, marking a slight uptick with a 0.33-point increase, or 0.01%, in recent trading sessions. The stock has oscillated between $50.71 and $72.94 over the past 52 weeks, reflecting a robust performance in a volatile market landscape. With a forward P/E ratio of 13.26, Hasbro seems to offer a reasonable valuation, especially when considering the anticipated growth and the company’s strategic initiatives in digital gaming and entertainment content production.

One of Hasbro’s standout metrics is its impressive revenue growth of 17.10%, underscoring the company’s ability to capitalize on its diverse product range and global reach. Despite the absence of trailing P/E and PEG ratios, which might typically concern value-oriented investors, Hasbro’s strong return on equity of 39.04% indicates efficient management and a high degree of profitability relative to shareholder equity.

The company also offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.52%, with a payout ratio of 92.41%. While the high payout ratio may suggest limited room for dividend growth, it underscores Hasbro’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders—a feature that income-focused investors may find appealing.

From an analyst perspective, Hasbro enjoys a favorable outlook. With 12 buy ratings and only two hold ratings, the sentiment around the stock is largely optimistic. The average target price of $74.68 suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from its current price, making it an enticing proposition for growth-oriented investors. The target price range extends from $54.00 to $86.12, providing a broad spectrum of outcomes that reflects both potential risks and rewards.

Technical indicators also paint a promising picture. The stock’s 50-day moving average stands at $59.90, slightly below the 200-day moving average of $63.06, indicating potential momentum build-up. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 59.61 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, offering a balanced entry point for new investors. Meanwhile, the MACD of 0.41, crossing above its signal line of -0.95, signals potential bullish momentum.

Hasbro’s strategic focus on digital transformation through its Wizards of the Coast segment and licensing deals enhances its growth potential. The company’s ability to integrate its traditional toy and game products with digital experiences—such as through popular franchises like MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS—positions it at the cutting edge of the evolving entertainment landscape.

Investors considering Hasbro should weigh these growth prospects against broader market conditions and sector-specific risks. However, the current analyst optimism, combined with the company’s solid financial performance and strategic initiatives, makes Hasbro a stock worth watching. As the company continues to innovate and expand its global footprint, it remains well-positioned to deliver value to both growth and income investors.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    News Corporation (NWS) Stock Analysis: Valuation Insights and Analyst Consensus

    Broker Ratings

    Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Stock Analysis: Insights into Growth Potential and Analyst Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Stock Analysis: Navigating the 5.04% Potential Upside with Strategic Insights

    Broker Ratings

    Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Investor Outlook: Exploring a Potential 15% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Stock Analysis: Potential Upside Amidst Robust Revenue Growth

    Broker Ratings

    Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 19% Potential Upside in the Gold Sector

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.