Hargreaves Lansdown appoints Penelope James as Senior Independent Director

Board appointment

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has announced the appointment of Penelope (Penny) James as Senior Independent Director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc with effect from 1 September 2021. Penny will also join the Board Risk Committee and Nomination Committee.

Penny brings extensive financial services experience with strong leadership skills, financial and risk expertise, strategic thinking and cultural alignment. Since May 2019 Penny has been the Chief Executive Officer of Direct Line Insurance Group plc, having joined in November 2017 as Chief Financial Officer. Penny previously held a number of roles at Prudential plc including Group Chief Risk Officer and Director of Group Finance. Prior to this Penny was Group CFO at Omega Insurance Holdings Limited and CFO, UK General Insurance, at Zurich Financial Services. She was previously a Non-Executive Director of Admiral Group plc from 2015 to 2017.

Penny will seek election by our shareholders at our forthcoming AGM on Friday 15 October 2021.

Deanna Oppenheimer, Chair said “I’m delighted to welcome Penny to the Group Board. She brings exceptional skills with broad ranging financial services experience – in particular in leading digital innovation and transformation – and supports the continued strengthening and diversity of the Group Board.”

As at 25 June 2021 Penny James has confirmed that she does not own shares in Hargreaves Lansdown plc. 

