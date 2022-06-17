Hargreaves Lansdown appoints Darren Pope as a Non-executive Director

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)has announced the appointment of Darren Pope to the Group Board of Hargreaves Lansdown plc as a Non-executive Director with effect from 01 September 2022. Darren will join the Board’s Audit and Risk Committees from the same date as Audit Chair designate.

Darren brings extensive financial services and risk expertise, strategic thinking, governance and regulatory experience combined with strong leadership skills. Darren is currently a Director of Virgin Money UK PLC, Network International PLC, Silicon Valley Bank UK Ltd and was formerly a Director of Equiniti PLC.

Darren will seek election by our shareholders at our forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday 19 October 2022.

As at 17 June 2022 Darren Pope has confirmed that he does not own shares in Hargreaves Lansdown plc.