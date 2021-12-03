Hargreaves Lansdown appoints Amy Stirling as CFO to succeed Philip Johnson

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has announce that, subject to regulatory approvals, Amy Stirling will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer to succeed Philip Johnson. Amy will also join the Board of Hargreaves Lansdown as an Executive Director.

Amy is currently Chief Financial Officer of the Virgin Group where she has been part of the senior leadership team since September 2016. Amy is a qualified chartered accountant with extensive financial leadership, management and board experience.

Amy will join Hargreaves Lansdown on 21 February 2022 and will join the Board on the same date. Philip Johnson announced on 29 July 2021 his intention to step down from the Company and will step down from the Board on 31 January 2022. Philip will remain available to assist with an orderly handover of responsibilities until he leaves Hargreaves Lansdown on 31 May 2022.

Amy is currently a Non-Executive Director and member of the Governance and Nomination Committee at Virgin Money UK PLC and a Non-Executive Director of RIT Capital Partners plc where she chairs the Audit and Risk Committee. Amy will step down from both boards by summer 2022 on a date to be agreed.

Amy’s previous appointments include CFO of TalkTalk Telecom Group plc, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee at the UK Cabinet Office, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Pets At Home Group plc and CFO of The Prince’s Trust.

Amy Stirling said: “The entrepreneurial roots and client service culture of Hargreaves Lansdown combined with a growing addressable market makes it a really exciting company to be joining. I am looking forward to working with Chris and the team to help play a part in its next chapter of growth.”

Hargreaves Lansdown will set out the next phase of its strategy at the previously announced investor day on 22 February 2022. Accordingly, the interim results will also now be released at 07.00am on the same day.

Commenting on the appointment Chris Hill, CEO at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “I am delighted to welcome Amy Stirling to Hargreaves Lansdown. Amy has over 20 years of strategic financial management and brand experience across a range of sectors and will bring new perspectives to our business. This is an exciting time for Hargreaves Lansdown as we continue to invest in and advance our client proposition and service to capture the significant growth opportunity in our markets and I am very much looking forward to working with Amy as we execute on this strategy.”

There are no other details that are required to be disclosed in respect of Amy Stirling’s appointment under Paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.