Harbour Energy’s Anne Marie Cannon to step down as a Non-Executive Director

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) has announced that Anne Marie Cannon has notified the Board of Directors of her intention to step down as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Having served almost nine years on the Board of Harbour and before that Premier Oil plc, and now nearing the end of her nine-year tenure, Anne Marie Cannon will be stepping down from the Board on 31 October 2022 to focus on her other professional commitments.