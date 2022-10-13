Follow us on:

Harbour Energy’s Anne Marie Cannon to step down as a Non-Executive Director

Harbour Energy plc

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) has announced that Anne Marie Cannon has notified the Board of Directors of her intention to step down as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Having served almost nine years on the Board of Harbour and before that Premier Oil plc, and now nearing the end of her nine-year tenure, Anne Marie Cannon will be stepping down from the Board on 31 October 2022 to focus on her other professional commitments.

R. Blair Thomas, Harbour Energy Chairman, commented:

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Anne Marie for her significant contribution to Harbour. She has been instrumental in providing continuity to the Board and Committees through the Merger and ongoing transition period. We all wish Anne Marie the very best for the future.”

