Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Harbour Energy Named Operator of Major Zama Oil Project Offshore Mexico

Harbour Energy plc

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) has been appointed operator of the Zama oil project offshore Mexico. The decision was made by the project’s partners, including Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Grupo Carso and Talos Energy, and subsequently approved by Mexico’s Ministry of Energy (SENER).

The Zama field, discovered in 2017 and appraised in 2018 and 2019, is estimated to contain approximately 750 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) of gross recoverable resources. Harbour holds a 32.22 percent operated interest in the project, with Pemex holding 50.4 percent and Talos Energy Mexico holding 17.35 percent. The next phase of the project will involve completing engineering and design work during 2026, ahead of a final investment decision.

As operator, Harbour will lead the development of the field, with the project partners having the option to appoint key personnel into Harbour’s project team. The appointment marks Harbour’s role in managing a strategically significant asset in Mexico’s offshore energy sector.

Gustavo Baquero, Managing Director for Mexico at Harbour Energy, stated that the appointment reflects the confidence placed in the company by the Mexican government and its partners. He added that the Zama project will significantly contribute to Mexico’s domestic energy supply and Harbour’s production levels once operational.

In addition to Zama, Harbour is the operator of the Kan oil field, located southwest of Zama. Kan contains approximately 150 mmboe of gross recoverable resources. Harbour holds a 70 percent interest in Kan, with TotalEnergies holding the remaining 30 percent.

Harbour also recently announced an agreement to acquire LLOG Exploration Company, which would provide Harbour with a fully operated, oil-weighted offshore portfolio in the United States.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Harbour Energy plc

Harbour Energy Named Operator of Major Zama Oil Project Offshore Mexico

Harbour Energy has been appointed operator of the Zama oil field in Mexico, a key offshore project with estimated recoverable resources of 750 million barrels.
Harbour Energy plc

Harbour Energy to acquire Waldorf subsidiaries in $170m deal, boosting UK production

Harbour Energy has agreed to acquire most subsidiaries of Waldorf Energy Partners and Waldorf Production for $170 million, a move expected to add 20 kboepd of oil weighted production and 35 mmboe of 2P reserves.
UK North Sea

Harbour Energy to sell Indonesian Natuna Sea Block A and Tuna project for $215 million

Harbour Energy has agreed to sell its operated interests in the Natuna Sea Block A field and the Tuna development project to Prime Group for $215 million.
Energy Shares

Harbour Energy and bp agree to develop the Viking CCS transportation and storage project

Harbour Energy plc

Harbour Energy appoint Belgacem Chariag and Louise Hough to Board

Harbour Energy plc

Harbour Energy’s Anne Marie Cannon to step down as a Non-Executive Director

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple