Harbour Energy Named Operator of Major Zama Oil Project Offshore Mexico

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) has been appointed operator of the Zama oil project offshore Mexico. The decision was made by the project’s partners, including Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Grupo Carso and Talos Energy, and subsequently approved by Mexico’s Ministry of Energy (SENER).

The Zama field, discovered in 2017 and appraised in 2018 and 2019, is estimated to contain approximately 750 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) of gross recoverable resources. Harbour holds a 32.22 percent operated interest in the project, with Pemex holding 50.4 percent and Talos Energy Mexico holding 17.35 percent. The next phase of the project will involve completing engineering and design work during 2026, ahead of a final investment decision.

As operator, Harbour will lead the development of the field, with the project partners having the option to appoint key personnel into Harbour’s project team. The appointment marks Harbour’s role in managing a strategically significant asset in Mexico’s offshore energy sector.

Gustavo Baquero, Managing Director for Mexico at Harbour Energy, stated that the appointment reflects the confidence placed in the company by the Mexican government and its partners. He added that the Zama project will significantly contribute to Mexico’s domestic energy supply and Harbour’s production levels once operational.

In addition to Zama, Harbour is the operator of the Kan oil field, located southwest of Zama. Kan contains approximately 150 mmboe of gross recoverable resources. Harbour holds a 70 percent interest in Kan, with TotalEnergies holding the remaining 30 percent.

Harbour also recently announced an agreement to acquire LLOG Exploration Company, which would provide Harbour with a fully operated, oil-weighted offshore portfolio in the United States.